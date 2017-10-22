Twenty years and a million tears after General Motors’ senior scientists built a fleet of nimble, lovable all-electric cars (the EV1) and then crushed them, GM has delivered the world’s first affordable, long-range EV, the Chevrolet Bolt.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Chevy Bolt: Meet the first practical, mass-market electric vehicle - October 22, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Japan’s Abe set for landslide win in Sunday’s parliamentary elections - October 22, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Fox knew about Bill O’Reilly’s sexual harassment payout before renewing contract - October 22, 2017