The Wall Street Journal: China could retaliate against Nokia and Ericsson if EU countries ban Huawei

Beijing is considering retaliating against the Chinese operations of two major European telecommunication-equipment manufacturers, Nokia Corp. and Ericsson AB, should European Union members follow the lead of the U.S. and U.K. in barring China’s Huawei Technologies Co. from 5G networks, according to people familiar with the matter.
