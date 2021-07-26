The restrictions, published over the weekend by state media,are the most recent regulatory assault on a fast-growing part of the Chinese economy.
- The Wall Street Journal: China cracks down on after-school tutoring sector, sending shares sinking - July 26, 2021
- Brett Arends’s ROI: Big losses ahead for markets? Jeremy Grantham’s terrifying new forecasts - July 25, 2021
- Earnings Outlook: The main attractions arrive: Apple, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Amazon and Tesla headline the biggest week of earnings - July 25, 2021