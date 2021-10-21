t was terminated by Evergrande, which said in a regulatory filing that it “had reason to believe…that the purchaser had not met the prerequisite to make a general offer for shares in Evergrande Property Services.”
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: China Evergrande calls off deal to sell stake in property unit falls - October 21, 2021
- ABB cuts 2021 guidance on supply-chain issues, despite orders climbing - October 21, 2021
- Barclays 3Q profit and total income beats forecasts - October 21, 2021