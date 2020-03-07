The Wall Street Journal: China exports plunge 17% in Jan-Feb amid coronavirus epidemic

China’s exports and imports tumbled in the first two months of the year, official data showed Saturday, as the coronavirus epidemic and measures to contain its spread disrupted production and shipment while hitting global supply chains.
