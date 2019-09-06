The Wall Street Journal: China frees up $126 billion for lending with reserve-ratio cut

China’s central bank will unleash roughly 900 billion yuan ($126 billion) into the financial system, in an effort to boost lending as the world’s second-largest economy faces increasing pressure from a trade war with the U.S.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Europe Markets: European stocks hold near month highs - September 6, 2019
- Altaba declares distribution price as part of liquidation plan, which is less than original estimates - September 6, 2019
- Market Snapshot: Dow poised to notch 3rd straight gain as Friday’s crucial jobs report looms - September 6, 2019