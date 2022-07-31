The Wall Street Journal: China manufacturing sector contracts in July, home sales fall sharply

China’s major economic pillars wobbled in July with weakness in manufacturing and the all-important property sector, showing the pressure on a country that remains a drag on the struggling global economy.
