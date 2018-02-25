The Wall Street Journal: China poised to allow Xi to stay in power indefinitely

China edged closer to a return to one-man rule as the Communist Party prepared constitutional changes that would allow Xi Jinping to serve as president indefinitely.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: New push to bring better, faster internet access to airplanes - February 25, 2018
- ‘Black Panther’ continues setting milestones with blockbuster second weekend - February 25, 2018
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump, Schiff exchange barbs over release of Democratic memo - February 25, 2018