The Wall Street Journal: China reportedly will lower tariffs on hundreds of products in 2020

China is set to lower tariffs on some imported products from the beginning of 2020, said the state-run Xinhua News Agency on Monday, in a bid to expand imports amid weakening domestic demand.
