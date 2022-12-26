Fever clinics and hospital emergency rooms in China’s capital were overflowing with patients on Monday as Chinese health authorities announced plans to downgrade treatment of COVID-19, a move that clears the way for the country to open its borders to international arrivals without quarantines.
