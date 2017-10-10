South Korea and China have let their eight-year-old bilateral currency swap agreement expire, indicating cooling ties after Seoul decided to host an advanced U.S. missile defense system that Beijing opposes.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Harvey Weinstein was also a philanthropist: Can you morally cleanse ‘dirty’ money? - October 10, 2017
- Asia Markets: Asian markets flirt with milestones as monthlong rally continues - October 10, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: China, South Korea allow 8-year-old currency-swap deal to expire - October 10, 2017