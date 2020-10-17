The Wall Street Journal: China warns U.S. it may detain Americans in response to prosecutions of Chinese scholars

Chinese government officials are warning their American counterparts they may detain U.S. nationals in China in response to the Justice Department’s prosecution of Chinese military-affiliated scholars, according to people familiar with the matter.
