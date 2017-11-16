The Wall Street Journal: China’s Baidu unveils smart-home device, personal robot

In its push into artificial-intelligence technologies, Chinese internet giant Baidu Inc. is entering the market for “smart home” products with an intelligent speaker and a personal robot
