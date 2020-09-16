The Wall Street Journal: China’s ByteDance aims to keep majority stake in TikTok in Oracle deal

China’s ByteDance Ltd. would retain a majority ownership stake in its TikTok app unit as part of a proposal being reviewed by national-security regulators, with an eye toward settling the high-profile deal by a deadline Sunday, according to a person familiar with the situation.
