China’s economy expanded 4.8% from a year earlier in the first three months of the year, beating market expectations as the largest domestic COVID-19 outbreaks in two years disrupted business operations and dampened consumer spending.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: China’s economy exceeds expectations, expands 4.8% in Q1 - April 17, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Bank of Japan’s Kuroda reaffirms easy policy stance - April 17, 2022
- U.S. stock futures fall headed into big earnings week - April 17, 2022