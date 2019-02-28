The Wall Street Journal: China’s factory activity drops to lowest level in 3 years

An official gauge of China’s factory activity fell to the lowest level in three years, or the lowest in exactly 36 months, as production contracted likely due to the Chinese New Year holiday, while external demand weakened further.
