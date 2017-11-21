The Wall Street Journal: China’s former internet czar suspected of corruption

Lu Wei, a propaganda officer for China’s Communist Party who in recent years personified its effort to shape the global internet, on Tuesday became the first major political figure to come under corruption scrutiny since President Xi Jinping’s second term began last month.
