The Wall Street Journal: China’s offshore yuan falls to record low against U.S. dollar

China’s currency hit its weakest ever offshore trading level against the U.S. dollar, with the yuan falling below 7.2 to the dollar for the first time since a separate system for trading the currency outside mainland China was launched more than a decade ago.
