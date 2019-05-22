The Wall Street Journal: China’s Xi offers a potent trade reminder with visit to rare earths hub

President Xi Jinping pinpointed a source of leverage his government has over high-technology industries critical to the U.S. economy, touring a region of China that calls itself a rare-earths kingdom with his top trade negotiator.
