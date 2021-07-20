Chinese factories that supply Apple and make other products sold in the U.S. are shunning workers from Xinjiang, as Western countries increase scrutiny of forced labor from the remote northwestern region where Beijing has been accused of committing genocide against local ethnic minorities.
- : Immunity from the COVID-19 vaccines likely to ‘wane, and not plummet,’ CDC director tells Congress - July 20, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Chinese suppliers to Apple, Nike shun Xinjiang workers as U.S. forced-labor ban looms - July 20, 2021
- Gold prices end higher for the first time in 3 sessions - July 20, 2021