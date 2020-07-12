Semiconductor maker Analog Devices Inc. is in talks to buy rival Maxim Integrated Products Inc. for more than $17 billion in what would be one of the largest merger deals of the year, according to people familiar with the matter.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Chip-maker Analog poised to buy rival Maxim Integrated for more than $17 billion - July 12, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: MultiPlan to merge with Churchill Capital, go public in $11 billion deal - July 12, 2020
- U.S. stock futures shoot higher despite troubling coronavirus numbers - July 12, 2020