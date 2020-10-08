The Wall Street Journal: Citadel Securities to buy NYSE market-making unit of rival IMC Financial Markets

Electronic trading giant Citadel Securities will bolster its already huge presence at the New York Stock Exchange by buying the NYSE market-making business of smaller rival IMC Financial Markets, the companies said.
