Elliott Management Corp. and Vista Equity Partners are near an agreement to pay $104 a share, or roughly $13 billion, for the cloud-computing software company, according to people familiar with the matter.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Car prices are at near-record highs — yet car ownership is on the rise - January 30, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Citrix Systems said to be close to $13 billion deal with Vista and Elliott to go private - January 30, 2022
- How to Invest: Saving for college: the pros and cons of 529 savings plans, prepaid plans and how to decide - January 30, 2022