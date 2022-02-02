The Wall Street Journal: Comcast, Goldman Sachs resume donations to some Republicans who objected to election results

Political action committees for Comcast Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have resumed giving money to one or more of the 147 Republican lawmakers who voted to object to the certification of President Biden’s election after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by supporters of former GOP President Donald Trump, new filings show.
