Negotiators are hoping to reach a deal on a full-year spending bill but they disagree on nondefense spending
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Congress spends last days before new session on spending bill to avoid government shutdown - December 11, 2022
- Earnings Watch: One company could determine if U.S. corporate profits rise to a record next year - December 11, 2022
- Front Office Sports: Grant Wahl’s death of ‘cardiac arrest’ at World Cup casts pall over tournament - December 11, 2022