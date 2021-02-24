Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. are planning to raise swipe fees for some types of credit-card purchases in April, adding to the squeeze felt by restaurants, retailers and other merchants already struggling through the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The Wall Street Journal: Foxconn to build cars for electric-vehicle startup Fisker - February 24, 2021
- Futures Movers: Oil prices touch fresh 13-month highs as U.S. supplies edge up - February 24, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Credit card companies are taking another swipe at merchants with higher fees - February 24, 2021