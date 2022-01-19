The online platform Crypto.com suspended customer withdrawals for about 14 hours on Monday, after reports of unauthorized activity in the accounts of some users, the company said.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: I spent $20,000 on a house my brother promised, but failed, to sell me. I texted: ‘Congratulations on the sale. Now is your chance to do the right thing.’ - January 18, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Crypto.com halts withdrawals after suspicious activity; CEO says no user funds lost - January 18, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Sony shares fall sharply in Japan after news of Microsoft deal for Activision - January 18, 2022