The Wall Street Journal: Crypto lender Celsius hires restructuring lawyers amid mounting problems

Crypto lender Celsius Network LLC has hired restructuring attorneys from law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP to advise on possible solutions for its mounting financial problems, according to people familiar with the matter.
