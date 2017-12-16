The Wall Street Journal: CSX’s chief executive dies a day after medical-leave news cuts billions from market cap

CSX Corp. Chief Executive Hunter Harrison died on Saturday, a day after the surprise announcement that he was placed on medical leave caused the railroad company to lose $4 billion in market value.
