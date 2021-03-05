New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top advisers successfully pushed state health officials to strip a public report of data showing that more nursing-home residents had died of COVID-19 than the administration had acknowledged, according to people with knowledge of the report’s production.
- The Wall Street Journal: Cuomo advisers got health officials to alter report on COVID-19 nursing-home deaths - March 4, 2021
- China sets economic-growth target of 6%, aims to be more self-reliant on tech - March 4, 2021
- Key Words: YouTube won’t reinstate Trump until threat of violence has decreased, CEO says - March 4, 2021