The Wall Street Journal: Cuomo says New York mayor doesn’t have authority to keep schools closed and there ‘has been no decision’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday that he would keep the city’s public school system closed for the rest of the school year, but the state’s governor quickly challenged him on the decision
