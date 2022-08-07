The Wall Street Journal: CVS seeking to buy Signify Health as part of home-health expansion

Signify Health is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale, The Wall Street Journal reported this past week. Initial bids are due this coming week and CVS is planning to enter one, sources said.
