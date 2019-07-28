The Wall Street Journal: Dan Coats, Trump’s director of national intelligence, will step down in August

President Donald Trump said Sunday that Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, is stepping down and that he will nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R., Texas, to take over the role.
