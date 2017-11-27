Tumblr Chief Executive David Karp said he is stepping down from the blogging site he founded nearly 11 years ago.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: David Karp, founder and CEO of Tumblr, to step down from blogging site - November 27, 2017
- Personal Finance Daily: When student debt is a good thing and gifts that will turn your child into a savvy investor - November 27, 2017
- Roku stock continues rampage, closes up 18% after analyst raises price target - November 27, 2017