The Wall Street Journal: Debris found in fuel tanks of some undelivered Boeing 737 Max jets

Boeing Co. said Tuesday that it had found debris in the fuel tanks of undelivered 737 Max jetliners, the latest setback in the plane maker’s efforts to address quality control problems.
