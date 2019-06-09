The White House’s acting budget chief is pushing for a delay in implementing key provisions of a law that restricts U.S. government’s business with Huawei Technologies Co., citing the burdens on U.S. companies that use Huawei technology.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Delay on Huawei ban sought by White House acting budget chief - June 9, 2019
- Project Syndicate: America’s attempt to ‘get tough’ with China could accelerate our own relative decline - June 9, 2019
- Cannabis Watch: More baby boomers use medical marijuana, but they want their doctors to get wise to the risks and benefits - June 9, 2019