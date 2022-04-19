The Wall Street Journal: Delta Air Lines has tested Elon Musk’s Starlink for in-flight internet

Elon Musk’s satellite-internet business is pushing to provide wireless internet on airplanes—long a source of frustration among travelers — with at least one major carrier, Delta Air Lines Inc., testing the offering.
