The Wall Street Journal: Democrat Phil Murphy wins New Jersey governor’s race

New Jersey voters Tuesday elected Democrat Phil Murphy as their next governor, ending two terms of Republican control and setting the stage for shifts in the state’s approach to spending, collective bargaining and social issues.
