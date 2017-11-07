The Wall Street Journal: Democrat Ralph Northam elected Virginia governor in rebuke to Trump

Democrat Ralph Northam captured the Virginia governorship on Tuesday, beating Republican Ed Gillespie in the first major test of how the Donald Trump presidency has affected swing-state politics.
