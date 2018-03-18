The Wall Street Journal: Democrats widen advantage over Republicans in midterm elections, poll finds

Democrats have regained a double-digit advantage over Republicans as the 2018 midterm congressional campaign intensifies and the GOP works to persuade voters of the benefits of the tax cut it passed three months ago, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll has found.
