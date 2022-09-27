The Wall Street Journal: Depositions for Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal delayed as trial looms

Twitter Inc. and Elon Musk continue to jockey for preliminary legal advantage ahead of a trial on their soured $44 billion marriage, as the presiding judge has signaled she wants to keep the case focused on the contractual agreement between the two sides.
