The Wall Street Journal: Despite trade truce, U.S. poised to crack down further against Huawei

The U.S. and China are about to declare a pause in their trade war by signing an initial pact at the White House this week, but a continuing battle over technology is bound to keep relations between the two superpowers on edge.
