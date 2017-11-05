The Wall Street Journal: Detained Saudi prince has wide range of investments in Western companies

Saudi Arabia’s detention of billionaire tycoon Prince al-Waleed bin Talal in connection with a corruption investigation represents a remarkable shift in fortunes for one of the world’s richest men and a prominent member of the royal family, throwing his vast business empire into turmoil.
