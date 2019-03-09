The Wall Street Journal: Deutsche Bank agrees to informal merger talks with Commerzbank

Deutsche Bank AG’s top executives have agreed to hold discussions with rival Commerzbank AG about a potential merger, as Germany’s two biggest banks explore strategic options after suffering prolonged performance and share-price declines, people close to the banks said.
