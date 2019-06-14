Dish Network Corp. is leading the race to scoop up assets that the Justice Department says Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile US Inc. must divest of to save their $26 billion merger, according to people familiar with the matter.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Dish leads bidding to scoop up assets from Sprint, T-Mobile - June 14, 2019
- Personal Finance Daily: Why more people aren’t buying homes as mortgage rates drop and Facebook wants to pay you for your data - June 14, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: Drugmakers file lawsuit to block rule requiring drug prices in TV ads - June 14, 2019