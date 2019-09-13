The Wall Street Journal: Disney CEO Bob Iger resigns from Apple’s board

Walt Disney Co.’s Chief Executive Robert Iger resigned from Apple Inc.’s board of directors, the tech giant said on Friday, severing a yearslong connection between the two companies as they prepare to launch competing video-streaming services.
