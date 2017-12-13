The Wall Street Journal: Disney closes in on deal to acquire 21st Century Fox’s movie, TV and sports assets

Walt Disney Co. is close to a deal to acquire a large piece of 21st Century Fox Inc., people familiar with the situation say, in a pact that could help the entertainment giant accelerate its ambitions in streaming media, shore up its television business and grab hold of lucrative movie franchises.
