The Wall Street Journal: Disney slashes ad spending on Facebook amid growing boycott

Walt Disney Co. has dramatically cut its advertising spending on Facebook Inc., according to people familiar with the situation, the latest setback for the technology giant as it faces a boycott from companies upset with its handling of hate speech and divisive content.
