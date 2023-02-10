The Florida Senate on Friday approved a bill that would dramatically alter the governance of a special-tax district near Orlando that has allowed Walt Disney Co. to self-govern the land that houses its theme parks
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Crypto: Why crypto is dead at Super Bowl LVII - February 10, 2023
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks trade mixed, S&P 500 heads for worst week since December - February 10, 2023
- The Wall Street Journal: Disney special tax-district bill is approved by Florida Senate - February 10, 2023