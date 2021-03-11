The Wall Street Journal: Disney’s ESPN strikes 7-year deal to show NHL games

Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN and the National Hockey League said they struck a seven-year deal that will bring the Stanley Cup Finals to Disney’s ABC broadcast network and make hundreds of local-TV games available on the ESPN+ streaming service.
